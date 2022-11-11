The real work has really just begun for Brunei Darussalam head coach Mario Rivera after guiding his team to the final rounds of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.

The Spaniard guided Brunei DS to a 6-3 aggregate win over Timor Leste in the Qualification Rounds of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 in the two matches that were played at the Track and Field Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex.

It is Brunei DS’ first appearance in the biennial championship in 26 years.

“We will have to continue to work on the team from now until the tournament proper,” said Rivera.

“Actually, it is easy to work with this team as the players are all full of spirit and they want to play for the team.

“We will be up against some tough teams in the group, so we have to prepare well.”

With their win over Timor Leste, the Sultanate side has been placed in Group A against defending champions Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Cambodia.

Their first game will be at home to Thailand on 20 December 2022.

“We deserved to be in the group stage (of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022), so now we will have to train more to be better,” added Rivera.

