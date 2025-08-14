22 Grands Prix, five continents and the return of Brazil: the 2026 calendar has landed.

The 2026 MotoGP calendar is here! With 22 Grands Prix across five continents, the season runs from February to November to create a perfectly-paced year for the millions of fans watching around the world – and the riders battling it out on track.

Brazil is back as MotoGP returns to a key market, some established favourites move dates, summer break is the perfect pitstop pause – take a look at 2026!

2026 AT A GLANCE MotoGP returns to Brazil

Our much-anticipated return to Brazil puts MotoGP in one of the world’s biggest markets and work is already underway in Goiania to make it a true flagship event. The vibrant city of Goiania, capital of Goias, will welcome MotoGP for the second round of 2026 at the end of March before we head north to Austin, TX, and the USA!

From Qatar to Europe

From the night lights of Qatar at Lusail, Jerez welcomes us back to Europe with its incredible passion, and then France rolls out to compete with it as the Marseillaise makes your hair stand on end at Le Mans. Barcelona gives fans chance to make some Mediterranean memories in May, and then it’s the fabulous rolling hills of Tuscany for Mugello and the Italian GP. That’s a callback run of classics for long-time fans!

Austria in September, Hungary and Czechia move up

Meanwhile, some established favourites get a new date next year, including Austria. We head for the fabulous Red Bull Ring in September as the perfect send off before the flyaways, and Brno moves forward to June. The return of the Czech GP was much celebrated in 2025 and next season it will be preceded by our second visit to Balaton Park in Hungary.

Great British summer

Following our date with the Sachsenring in Germany, it’s time to recharge. A three-weekend summer break through mid-July and early August gives the paddock a good pause before the most exciting sport on Earth lands at fast, flowing, sensational Silverstone in the height of the British summer. Then, it’ll be time to enjoy two more weekends off in a schedule planned perfectly for both MotoGP fans and the paddock. From there we get back in gear at MotorLand Aragon on the 28th to the 30th of August for some late summer Spanish sun.

Flyaways!

This part of the season looks familiar – it takes the same shape as 2025. First stop: Motegi, Japan from the 2nd to 4th of October, before we hop straight down to the beautiful island of Lombok for the Grand Prix of Indonesia less than a week later in Mandalika.

A weekend off then allows the paddock to get geared up for the exciting Australia-Malaysia double-header at the end of October. Will the championship showdowns go to the wire or will those rounds be decisive? Our date with the phenomenal Phillip Island precedes our pitstop in the dazzling capital of Kuala Lumpur for the Malaysian GP at Sepang.

European finale

Finally, the Algarve rollercoaster of Portimao and the vibrant amphitheatre of Valencia bring the curtain down on a stunning 2026 season of racing. More history is just around the apex – we call it the most exciting sport on Earth for a reason.

Now, stay tuned for the next dates to be confirmed: pre-season and the much-anticipated season launch. Bangkok was just the beginning, with a new city set to host our first spectacular of the 2026 season.

Want to join us trackside? Find out what tickets are already available and book your seat now – or sign up to find out when your chosen event(s) go on sale. And if you want a little extra sparkle from your weekend, you can make yourself a VIP with MotoGP Premier. Enjoy premium race tickets, exclusive trackside experiences, first-class hospitality, and top-tier hotel accommodation — all designed to bring you closer to the action at race weekends around the world! – www.motogp.com

Date Grand Prix Circuit 1 01 March Thailand Buriram 2 22 March Brazil Goiania 3 29 March USA Austin 4 12 April Qatar Lusail 5 26 April Spain Jerez 6 10 May France Le Mans 7 17 May Catalonia Barcelona 8 31 May Italy Mugello 9 07 June Hungary Balaton 10 21 June Czechia Brno 11 28 June Netherlands Assen 12 12 July Germany Sachsenring 13 09 August Great Britain Silverstone 14 30 August Aragon MotorLand 15 13 September San Marino Misano 16 20 September Austria Spielberg 17 04 October Japan Motegi 18 11 October Indonesia Mandalika 19 25 October Australia Phillip Island 20 01 November Malaysia Sepang 21 15 November Portugal Portimao 22 22 November Valencia Cheste

