Football Australia are pleased to formally announce that 26 clubs have successfully proceeded to the Request for Proposal (RFP) phase of the National Second Tier (NST) competition.

These clubs, having met the specific criteria outlined in the initial Invitation for Expression of Interest (EOI) phase, are now primed to engage in the next crucial step of the NST selection process.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/26-australian-clubs-advance-next-phase-national-second-tier-selection-process

