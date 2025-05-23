Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun delivered a stunning performance to reach the semifinals of the PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2025, improving on last year’s showing with a breakthrough victory over higher-ranked compatriots Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin at Axiata Arena today.

The world No. 8 duo bounced back from a game down to outlast the world No. 2 pair 15-21, 21-17, 21-17 in a 45-minute battle – their first-ever win over Sze Fei/Izzuddin on the World Tour.

“We stuck to our game plan and are slowly regaining our rhythm,” said Wei Chong. “Tomorrow against Takuro/Yugo, we’ll need to be sharp – we’ve yet to beat them, but we hope to turn that around.”

They now face Japan’s Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi, a pair they have never defeated, in tomorrow’s semifinals.

Joining them in the last four are world No. 4 Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik, who produced a clinical display to overpower Denmark’s Rasmus Kjaer/Frederik Sogaard 21-17, 21-14 – avenging their loss at the All England earlier this year.

Aaron/Soh, chasing their elusive first Malaysia Masters title, are set for a blockbuster semifinal clash against defending champions Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.

“It’s always special to play on home ground and we’re hungry to go all the way,” said Soh after securing their third Malaysia Masters semifinal appearance.

In women’s doubles, Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan lit up the arena with a dominant 21-14, 21-14 win over Indonesia’s world No. 9 Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi in just 33 minutes.

They next face China’s world No. 15 Jia Yi Fan/Zhang Shu Xian, who came through a tough three-game win over Indonesia’s Lanny Tria Mayasari/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti.

“We kept our focus and reminded each other to stay sharp,” said Thinaah. “The energy from the home crowd really lifts us – we’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Tomorrow’s semi final action kicks off at 12pm local time at Axiata Arena.

