MONTE-CARLO, MONACO – MAY 22: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Oracle Red Bull Racing looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 22, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Oracle Red Bull Racing is proud to spotlight its enhanced partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, by introducing Visa Infinite branding in prime positions on the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 cars, debuting first at the Monaco Grand Prix.

With Yuki Tsunoda and four-time World Champion Max Verstappen behind the wheel, Visa branding will be prominently featured on the premium front wing position of the car, with the Visa Infinite logo included on the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver polos and the RB21 halo during key races throughout the remaining Formula One calendar.

Visa Infinite delivers cardholders exceptional experiences across the globe. Consumers with Visa Infinite cards have access to a world of privileges, including the Visa Concierge Service, premium airport lounges, and an array of travel, shopping, wellness, travel and entertainment benefits.

Building on the successful title partnership with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Academy Programme team initiated in 2024, the expanded branding with Oracle Red Bull Racing highlights the robust synergy of the partnership within and beyond the racing circuit. Visa’s renewed commitment to the six-time World Constructors’ Champions exemplifies a spirit of partnership that transcends branding.

Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “Visa has been a fantastic Team Partner, and we are thrilled to continue our valued partnership in an enhanced capacity from Monaco onwards. We are proud of the long-term and trusted partner relationships that we’ve built with some of the world’s largest brands that have become part of our loyal family of partners. This increased commitment further shows the trust in the culture and performance that Oracle Red Bull Racing is producing both on and off the track. It will be great to see the Visa front wing branding roll out in Monaco for the first time and continue throughout the season.”

Mark Nelson, Global Head of Consumer Products at Visa, said: “Visa Infinite offers some of the best-in-class experiences for people around the world. Showcasing our Infinite brand with Oracle Red Bull Racing at the most prestigious race on the Formula 1 calendar is just the beginning of how we’re combining the power of our unrivaled brand partnerships with our premium products to unlock once-in-a-lifetime experiences for consumers.”

