Johor Darul Ta’zim FC put ten past DPMM FC to stay perfect at the top of the Malaysian Super League (MSL) 2025/26.

After eight matches, JDT have amassed 24 points – seven points ahead of second-placed Kuala Lumpur City FC, who have played a game less.At the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Brunei-side DPMM could not find the formula to restrain the 11-time champions when the latter took a 4-0 lead at the half.The prolific Bergson fired in four goals (9th, 35th penalty, 37th and 73rd) to be followed by Oscar Arribas (45th), Manuel Hidalgo (56th), Yura Putera (63rd, own goal), Arif Aiman (68th), Jairo (82nd) and Romel Morales (88th).In the meantime, Kuala Lumpur City FC drew scoreless against Selangor FC to stay second, three points ahead of third-placed Kuching City, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Penang FC. #AFFPhotos Courtesy #JDT

