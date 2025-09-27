For his first qualifying session of the season, Mikkel Jensen placed the PEUGEOT 9X8 #93 on the second row of the starting grid for the 6 Hours of Fuji.

The Danish driver completed an impressive series of laps around the Fuji Speedway (4.563 km) in under 1’29”, ultimately securing the fourth-fastest time in the Hyperpole session with 1:28.716.

For his final qualifying session with Team Peugeot TotalEnergies, Stoffel Vandoorne placed the PEUGEOT 9X8 #94 in 12th position on the grid, just a few tenths short of making the Hyperpole.

Following their best team result achieved in Austin, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies kicked off the penultimate round of the 2025 season in Japan on a strong note. After dominating Free Practice 1 and 2 on Friday, the Lionesses sharpened their claws again on Saturday afternoon during the qualifying session for the 6 Hours of Fuji.

At the wheel of the PEUGEOT 9X8 #93, fitted with medium tires, Mikkel Jensen recorded the second-fastest lap in qualifying with 1:28.989, marking the first time a Peugeot had ever dipped below 1:29 at Fuji Speedway.

Selected to qualify the #93 for the first time this season, Jensen improved further in the Hyperpole session, setting a best lap of 1:28.716, gaining over one second compared to last year — and even faster than the 2024 pole position time.

The PEUGEOT 9X8 #93 was temporarily on the front row, but slipped to fourth place by just a few hundredths in the final seconds. The #93 will therefore start from the second row on the grid.

Meanwhile, in his final qualifying session driving the PEUGEOT 9X8 #94, Stoffel Vandoorne missed out on the top 10 — and a spot in the Hyperpole — by just 34 thousandths of a second. The #94 will start the 6 Hours of Fuji from 12th position.

Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP of Stellantis Motorsport

“Qualifying went well with the PEUGEOT 9X8 #93 starting from the second row. We had the potential to place both cars in Hyperpole. Nine different teams are in the top 10, showing just how close the cars are in terms of performance — it all came down to tiny margins. Mikkel put in two excellent laps, and we were only a few hundredths away from securing a spot on the front row. For Stoffel, things were more difficult: his fast lap came on his third push lap instead of the second, and then he was out of sync, encountering slower cars on track during his quick lap. The #94 will start from the sixth row. Given our pace during free practice, we’re a bit disappointed, even though this is one of our best qualifying results of the season — which is actually a good sign. We are well-positioned to be competitive right from the start and deliver a great race.”

Mikkel Jensen (PEUGEOT 9X8 #93)

“It was a fairly tricky qualifying session. We know that in qualifying, the first objective is to finish in the top 10 to make it to Hyperpole, so you have to push while staying safe. In Hyperpole, I couldn’t get my tires into the optimal operating window at the right time to extract the maximum performance. I could have achieved P2 or P3. We’re in the top 5, which should help us avoid potential incidents in the pack at the start — that’s the most important thing.”

Stoffel Vandoorne (PEUGEOT 9X8 #94)

“It wasn’t my best qualifying session of the season. It was a bit complicated: we took some time to start pushing for fast laps, and choosing to do the quick lap on the third lap probably wasn’t the most relevant strategy. We ended up behind compared to the others, and with the times being so incredibly close, it wasn’t enough to make it to Hyperpole. Of course, we’re disappointed because we could see there was much more potential.”

