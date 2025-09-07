In a solemn and festive atmosphere, the prestigious Coupe Aéronautique Gordon Bennett took off last night around 10 p.m.

Thousands of spectators applauded as the balloons ascended into the night sky, accompanied by national anthems and a deeply emotional ambiance.

A total of 24 teams embarked on this extraordinary adventure. As of now, 23 balloons remain airborne.

One team made the decision to land early as a safety precaution due to a technical issue.

After a night of unpredictable winds, the leading teams are now flying over Germany.

The teams are expected to remain in flight for several days, depending on weather conditions and their navigation strategies.

