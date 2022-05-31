The Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia has scored his first victory in his home MotoGP™ race, the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley. Despite falling deep into the top 10 in the opening corners at the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, he hit the front before the halfway mark and banked an important 25 points to get his title bid back on track.

World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo was a commendable second on a Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ entry which had to make up speed in the corners, while Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro finished third for the fourth race in a row.