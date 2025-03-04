Dynamic design and exceptional aerodynamics meet high demands for everyday and long‑distance driving

Partially electric driving, enhanced efficiency, and greater performance: the mild hybrid technology MHEV plus

The perfect blend of sportiness and comfort: adaptive air suspension and all-wheel steering

The new Audi A6 Avant is more dynamic, efficient, and digital than ever. It stands for first-class travel like no other vehicle in the premium full size class. Modern gasoline and diesel engines increase performance and reduce CO 2 emissions thanks to the mild hybrid technology MHEV plus.

On long journeys and in the city, the adaptive air suspension and all-wheel steering ensure a high level of driving comfort and agile handling in equal measure. The outstanding drag coefficient of 0.25 – the best value of an Audi Avant with a combustion engine – means high efficiency and demonstrates the perfect interplay of form and function.

The exterior reflects the vehicle’s sporty, elegant character and gives the A6 Avant a striking presence with new digital lighting technology. The model also impresses with its intuitive and systematically user-oriented operating and infotainment concept with Audi MMI panoramic display and front passenger display.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner: “We are writing the next chapter in our Avant history: The new Audi A6 unites an elegant and dynamic design with exceptional aerodynamics. Efficient yet high‑performance drive systems and cutting-edge suspension technology combine sportiness with a high level of comfort, making traveling in the A6 a first-class experience.”

With this model, the company is also continuing its major product initiative that began in 2024. The modernization and rejuvenation of the product portfolio is part of the Audi Agenda, with which Audi is positioning itself for the future in the face of intensified competition. “With the A6, we are now renewing an important model series,” said Döllner.

The perfect interplay: design and aerodynamics

With its reduced design language, the A6 Avant conveys a functional and timeless character. This is reflected in both its design and the aerodynamics, which boasts a drag coefficient of 0.25 – the best value of a combustion-engine Avant at Audi.

In addition to the large air curtains and controllable cool-air intakes at the front, the striking roof spoiler and aerodynamic panels on the sides of the rear window are the main contributors to this achievement in aerodynamics.

The sporty rear with eye-catching diffuser embodies typical Avant characteristics. Paired with the quattro blisters powerfully emerging from the shoulder area and the wide track, the rear accentuates the model’s dynamic design. At the same time, its long wheelbase and extended hood embody elegance and round off the perfect proportions of the A6 Avant.

Economical and powerful: MHEV plus technology

The MHEV plus mild hybrid technology drives play a key role in the outstanding driving experience. In addition to the 2.0 TDI four-cylinder with 150 kW (204 PS)1, the 3.0 TFSI six‑cylinder with 270 kW (367 PS)2 also features this type of partial electrification.

The MHEV plus system supports the combustion engine, increases performance and driving comfort, and reduces carbon emissions. The system consists of three main components: a 48-volt battery, the belt alternator starter (BAS), and the powertrain generator (PTG) with integrated power electronics.

The PTG enables fully electric parking and maneuvering. The A6 Avant also runs on electric power when driving slowly in the city, in slow-moving traffic, or outside city limits when coasting to the next village.

Furthermore, the PTG produces additional torque up to 230 Newton meters and up to 18 kW (24 PS) of power when starting off or overtaking. When decelerating, the PTG can recover up to 25 kW of energy.

A synthesis of sportiness and comfort: the chassis and steering

The new A6 Avant perfects the synthesis of sportiness and comfort thanks in part to optional features such as all-wheel steering and adaptive air suspension, the latter of which regulates body height and shock absorption. Moreover, the quattro sport differential ensures even greater agility.

The standard progressive steering of the new A6 Avant now responds even more directly. Compared to its predecessor, the entire path from the steering wheel to the wheels is designed to be stiffer. This includes the torsion bar, the rigidly bolted steering rack, and the stiffer control arm bushings.

Camber on the front axle has also been slightly increased. All in all, these measures result in a noticeably improved steering response and more feedback from the road, which, in combination with the high-performance drive, leads to precise and light-footed handling.

All-wheel steering is available as an option in conjunction with quattro all-wheel drive. It works with a dynamic function whose reaction speed has been improved even further. At low speeds, the rear wheels turn up to five degrees in the opposite direction to the front wheels.

The car is thus more agile in city traffic and in tight curves, and the turning circle is reduced by up to one meter. At medium and higher speeds, the rear wheels turn in the same direction, enabling stable and even more precise handling.

Superior comfort with digital functions: the interior

The interior also ensures first-class travel with its generous space and state-of-the-art technology. The operating concept puts the driver first and, thanks to the panoramic and passenger displays, takes the digital experience to a new level.

Personalization plays a major role here – including in the lighting. The driver can choose from seven digital light signatures at the front and rear. Active segments that intelligently brighten and dim visibly showcase the innovative technology, especially in combination with the second-generation digital OLED rear lights.

They create a strong recognition value while also increasing road safety. Digital lighting technology – an essential part of Audi DNA – thus contributes to a comfortable and safe driving experience.

The feel-good factor is further enhanced by numerous first-rate features, including the adjustable panoramic glass roof. It amplifies the generous sense of space and allows the driver to switch between a light-flooded interior and effective shading.

The premium sound system with 3D sound from Bang & Olufsen guarantees an outstanding sound experience, with speakers in the front headrests providing customized listening enjoyment.

The basis for this is the sophisticated aeroacoustics and overall vehicle acoustics, which are at the highest level thanks to improved sound insulation, among other factors.

Additionally, the optional four-zone automatic climate control package enables a particularly high level of climate comfort for the driver, front passenger, and rear passengers. The optional air quality package includes an ionizer and fine dust sensor, which improve air quality in the interior.

Starting at 58,000 euros: launch and pricing

Orders for the new Audi A6 Avant can be placed as of March 2025. The entry-level engine TFSI 150 kW will start at 58,000 euros. The 2.0 TDI with MHEV plus technology will start at 61,700 euros. The first vehicles will be delivered to customers at the end of May 2025.

