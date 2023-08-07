Jaguar TCS Racing have today announced its full driver line-up for the 2024 season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

New Zealander, Nick Cassidy, will join the team from the 2024 season, following his most successful Formula E season to date

Nick Cassidy joins Mitch Evans in the British team, who has been confirmed to remain with Jaguar TCS Racing for season 10 and beyond

The 2024 season begins on 13 January, for the first of 17 rounds, in Mexico City

The Formula E race winner and 2023 title challenger will join fellow New Zealander Mitch Evans, who has been with the team since they joined the all-electric World Championship in 2016. The two Kiwis will be one of the strongest driver line-ups on the grid, with 15 wins, 37 podiums, 11 pole positions and 1076 championship points between them.

Born in Auckland, New Zealand, Nick started racing at a young age, competing against now new teammate Mitch throughout their childhood in categories including karting and Formula Toyota. Moving into single-seaters, Cassidy had a winning debut in the Formula First New Zealand series in 2008, before becoming one of the most successful drivers in the history of the Toyota Racing Series.

Cassidy went on to race in the FIA Formula 3 European and Renault 2.0 championships. Following his foundation years racing in New Zealand and Europe, Nick had a very successful period of his career in Japan where he won the ultra-competitive Japanese Formula 3 Championship in 2015, the Super GT Championship in 2019 and the pinnacle Super Formula title in 2019 all driving for Toyota.

Following this chapter of his career he joined the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in 2020 driving for Envision Racing after an impressive Marrakesh rookie test with the team.

In 2022, Nick had his first Formula E victory at the New York E-Prix, and a podium in London, finishing eleventh in the Drivers’ Championship. He joins Jaguar TCS Racing off the back of his most successful season to date, having finished the 2023 season runner-up in the Drivers’ World Championship, bringing the title fight to the final weekend of the season. Nick was instrumental in winning the Teams’ World Championship with Envision Racing, driving a Jaguar I-TYPE 6.

The 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will begin on 13 January 2024 in Mexico City, for the first of 17 rounds of exciting wheel-to-wheel racing on street circuits in the heart of the world’s cities.

“We are thrilled to announce that Nick Cassidy has joined Jaguar TCS Racing. Nick’s track record speaks for itself and he is someone we have always had our eye on back to his time racing in Japan. Since joining Formula E he has gone from strength to strength and his 2023 season was very impressive. Nick was highly motivated to join the team and we are proud to welcome him into the Jaguar family. We head into the new season with one of the strongest driver line-ups on the grid and, paired with the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 and our talented team, we will be looking to once again challenge for both the Drivers and Teams World Championship titles.” – JAMES BARCLAY, JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL

“I’m very excited to be joining the Jaguar TCS Racing team for the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and looking forward to racing for a team like Jaguar that has such a successful motorsport history. This season has been my most successful to date, so I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 and fight for points, podiums and wins. Looking forward to having Mitch as a teammate, we have known each other since we were kids and have raced against each other for years, so I’m proud that we will be racing together and hope to continue to put New Zealand on the map in motorsport.” – NICK CASSIDY, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #37

