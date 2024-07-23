Mattia Binotto will be Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer at Sauber Motorsport AG

Realignment of the control structure of the future Audi factory team

Oliver Hoffmann and Andreas Seidl are leaving the project

Preparations for entering the highest class of motorsports are going full speed ahead at Audi. As part of the complete takeover of all shares in Sauber Holding AG and the associated realignment of the control structure, the management of the future Audi factory team is now being renewed. On August 1, the former F1 team head Mattia Binotto is joining the Audi F1 project and will take on its leadership in Hinwil.

“I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Mattia Binotto for our ambitious Formula 1 project,“ says Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG. “With his extensive experience of more than 25 years in Formula 1, he will undoubtedly be able to make a decisive contribution for Audi.“ Following his university degree in mechanical engineering at EPFL in Switzerland, the Italian immediately joined the F1 test team of Ferrari in 1995. He subsequently had various positions, from chief engineer to manager of the engine department and technical director. In 2019 he was additionally appointed as team head of Scuderia Ferrari.

In future, Mattia Binotto will be Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer (COO and CTO) in the leadership team of Sauber Motorsport AG, with responsibility and accountability for the operative management and sporting success of the racing team. Mattia Binotto will report to the Board of Directors of Sauber Motorsport AG.

The decision for Mattia Binotto is part of the realignment of the control structure for the future Audi factory team. This realignment ensures the autonomy and independence of the Audi F1 project. In this context, Audi is reorganizing the management team for its F1 activities. “Our aim is to bring the entire Formula 1 project up to F1 speed by means of clear management structures, defined responsibilities, reduced interfaces, and efficient decision-making processes. For this purpose, the team must be able to act independently and quickly,” says Gernot Döllner, who will take the position of chairman of the Board of Directors of Sauber Motorsport AG in future.

Oliver Hoffmann, previously Chairman of the Boards of Directors of all Sauber companies, and Andreas Seidl, previously CEO of Sauber Motorsport AG and Sauber Technologies AG, are leaving the project as part of the realignment. Gernot Döllner: “I would like to thank Oliver and Andreas for their important work in establishing our entry into Formula 1 and their commitment in preparing it.“





