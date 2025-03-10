Ninja A-League head coaches Emily Husband and Kat Smith, and Melbourne City goalkeeper Melissa Barbieri, will get a taste of national team coaching while remaining in their current roles as part of a ‘game-changing’ new initiative from Football Australia.

On Monday, the governing body announced the appointments of former Perth Glory boss Alex Epakis as new head coach of the CommBank Young Matildas (U20 national team) and Michael Cooper as head coach of the CommBank Junior Matildas (U17 national team), while also unveiling their ‘Team of Coaches’ initiative.

For more please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/australia-football-news-coaching-matildas-youth-national-teams-a-league-kat-smith-emily-husband-barbieri/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...