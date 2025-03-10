PIA Corporation has been announced as the official commercial hospitality provider and agent for the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.The Japan-based ticketing services company is also the general ticketing provider and an event supporter in the ticketing services category for the WCH Tokyo 25, which will be held in the Japanese capital from 13 to 21 September.PIA Corporation has provided ticketing and access control management services for many international sporting events, including the Olympic Games from the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics to Tokyo 2020, the 2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by Japan and Korea, and the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.The range of hospitality packages available for WCH Tokyo 25 offer a variety of experiences, including the opportunity to meet special guests, smooth entry through a dedicated entrance gate, and a lounge available before and after the sessions.Packages include:• Box HospitalityGuests are seated on the terrace, which is connected to their own private room where they can enjoy their food and drink indoors.• Lounge HospitalityIn addition to premium seating close to the finish line, this package includes a dedicated lounge right next to the stadium. The lounge will feature guest speakers and a dedicated bar.• Ticket+Ticket+ allows spectators to upgrade their general admission ticket to gain access to limited edition commemorative items, in addition to those offered as part of the WCH Tokyo 25 merchandise.Visit the Hospitality Package website for more information.Toshihiro Kawabata, Executive Director in charge of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 at PIA Corporation, said: “Embracing the spirit of ‘omotenashi‘ (a sincere and transparent form of hospitality), PIA has been promoting the culture of hospitality in Japan and has created hospitality packages for many events in recent years, including those held at the National Stadium, the venue for the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.“Our mission is to take hospitality in Japan to the next level, achieve sustainable development of the athletics community and enrich people’s lives through athletics.”

