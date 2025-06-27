FIFA and the Local Organising Committee for the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025™ have revealed Pasig City, in the Metropolitan Manila region, and Victorias City, in Negros Occidental, as the tournament’s Host Cities.”We are extremely proud of this milestone and we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the local governments of Pasig City and Victorias City for their invaluable support in providing a truly unforgettable experience for the participating teams, the fans and the Filipino community,” said John Anthony Gutierrez, President of the Philippine Football Federation.In recent months, both cities have been visited by FIFA representatives, who have evaluated their infrastructure, accessibility, and accommodation capacity. Pasig City and Victorias City have a proven track record of successfully hosting sports and cultural events, making them ideal venues for this groundbreaking competition. “We are confident that, in collaboration with both Host Cities, we will deliver a tournament that meets the highest standards in terms of facilities and services and offers the players and fans a top-class experience,” said Jaime Yarza, FIFA Director of Tournaments. “We also aim to leave a tangible legacy within the Philippines, improving the futsal infrastructure in the country, starting in these two cities, and encouraging new players to take up the game.”In line with FIFA’s long-term goals for the development of futsal and the promotion of women’s football, the existence of active grassroots programmes was another key factor in the Host City selection process.“World Cups are among the most powerful forces we have to grow our sport, and the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup is another exciting step in that journey. It’s a chance to inspire more girls and women around the world to play futsal,” said Dame Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer. Full field of 16 participants confirmedFollowing hard-fought action in every confederation, culminating with the conclusion of the Asian qualifiers earlier in May, all 16 nations that will contest the inaugural edition of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ have now been determined.Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, IR Iran, Italy, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Panama, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Tanzania and Thailand will take to the pitch to Master the Speed™ of the game and set fans’ pulses racing in the Philippines from Friday, 21 November. The trophy decider will take place on Sunday, 7 December, with the winning team becoming the first to lift the coveted prize. About the Host CitiesPasig City, Metropolitan ManilaPopulation: 803,159 (2020 census)Pasig City is a cultural hub, renowned for its variety of museums, modern restaurants, weekend markets offering local food and handicrafts, and vibrant city life.Victorias City, Negros OccidentalPopulation: 90,101 (2020 census) The city is renowned for its natural park, which offers scenic views, waterfalls and trekking opportunities.- www.fifa.com