Malaysia’s teen waterskier Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah made history to become the first Asian waterskier to win a Moomba Masters title in 60 years of the famous pro waterski event when she won the junior girls tricks event.

The 16 year old Malaysian won her first ever top of podium spot in girls tricks after having mounted the podium twice in second and a third in past years.

She scored 6,900 points, finishing on top of the leader board with Australian duo Sade Ferguson (5,770) and Tayla Simmonds (5,710) in second and third respectively.

It is a first ever winner’s trophy for Aaliyah since making her debut 7 years ago in the Moomba in 2013 when she was 9 years of age.

In jump, Aaliyah also bagged a first ever trophy after she came in second with an effort of 36.5m to finish second.

Ferguson eventually won the event with a score of 40.1m while American Alyssa Drake came in third with 33.3m.

Aaliyah also finished strongly in slalom, placing fifth with a run of 1.5/55/12 despite being seeded eighth.

Those three events combined gave her a total of 2,716.25 for a second placed finish in the overall event, just behind Ferguson who tallied 2,836.23 while Australia’s Layne Moroney came in third with 1,948.51.

It is certainly a mission accomplished for Aaliyah despite the inclement weather as she improved on her two silver trophies from 2019.

“I’m thrilled to have finished with one win and two seconds and I’m definitely looking forward to the open category which continues this weekend through to the bank holiday Monday,” said Aaliyah.

Malaysian Waterski and Wakeboard Federation (MWWF) head coach Hanifah Yoong was also pleased with Aaliyah’s achievements.

“She managed to achieve all her objectives. It’s a first top of the podium for her here and a first jump trophy while also taking her second overall trophy by coming second,” said Hanifah.

“On top of that, she will also move up the ranking in overall and this will also ensure she will start in series 1 in the August 2020 Junior World Championship in Florida for all disciplines.