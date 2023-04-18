World champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik are keeping it ‘real’ ahead of next month’s Perodua Malaysia Masters 2023.

The current world No. 2 would rather inject more consistency into their game than being drawn into whether they can win the title to end the drought for Malaysia.

The last time Malaysian representatives won the Malaysia Masters title was in 2017 when Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing emerged as the mixed doubles champions.

“It’s hard for us to say (whether we can win the title or otherwise), so I think we should not talk but do it first, then talk,” said Aaron.

“The qualification period for the Olympic Games 2024 is about to start on 1 May 2023, so all the tournaments during this period are important. We hope to maintain consistency.”

The Perodua Malaysia Masters will be held at the Axiata Arena on 23-28 May 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...