Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik lead Malaysia’s charge alongside eight other representatives into the quarter-finals of the Toyota Thailand Open following their second-round wins at the Impact Arena today.

But it was by no means plain sailing for Aaron-Wooi Yik when they were stretched to three sets before they were able to overcome Indonesian pair, Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin 21-12, 6-21, 21-12.

However, they will be in a tricky encounter in the quarterfinals where they will take on Rio Olympic Games silver medallists Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong who edged out Thai pair Supak Jomkoh-Kittinupong Kedren 21-15, 16-21, 21-15.

In the meantime, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yii advanced to the quarterfinals of the championship following their 8-21, 21-7, 21-17 win over Danish duo Mathias Christiansen-Niclas Nohr.

Their opponent in the next round tomorrow will be India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty.

In the men’s singles, Liew Daren made the cut to the quarterfinals after beating H S Prannoy from India in straight-set 21-17 21-18 and where he will be up against the tournament’s fourth seed from Denmark, Viktor Axelsen next.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s sole representative in the women’s singles S. Kisona was left stranded in the second round when she fell to sixth-seeded shuttler from India, Pusarla V. Sindhu 10-21, 12-21.

But Malaysia will have three representatives in the women’s doubles with Vivian Hoo-Yap Cheng Wen sidestepping French pair, Emilie Lefel-Anne Tran 19-21, 21-17, 21-12.

Their opponents in the quarterfinals are South Korean pair Lee So Hee-Shin Seung Chan.

Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean, who overcame Australia’s Setyana Mapasa-Gronya Somerville 21-17, 21-15, will face national youngsters Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah in the quarterfinals.

Pearly-Thinaah beat French duo Vimala Heriau-Margot Lambert 19-21, 21-16, 21-9.

In the mixed doubles, Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See advanced to the quarterfinals following their straight-set 21-14, 21-16 victory over Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue from France.

“We are playing better day by day and we will continue to strive and focus on our combination play for tomorrow’s match,” said Pang Ron.

Pang Ron-Yee See’s opponents in the quarterfinals will be the sixth-seeded duo from Indonesia – Hafiz Faizal-Emanuelle Gloria Widjaja.

Also, into the next round are fifth-seeded pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying who beat Indonesia’s Adnan Maulana-Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso 21-18, 21-15.

However, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie fell short in the second round when they were done in by the tournament top seed Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai from Thailand 12-21, 19-21.

