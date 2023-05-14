Marquez and Binder were queuing up behind the World Champion and a big reshuffle at the Dunlop chicane saw Binder take full advantage to go into P2 demoting Bagnaia to P3 and Marquez to P4. Marini then caught the battle as Bagnaia was struggling to hold onto the pace of the leaders.

Bagnaia began to drop down the order as Marquez pushed his way through at the Dunlop chicane with 8 laps to go seeing Bagnaia drop to 5th behing Marquez and Marini. With the Italian clearly struggling the World Champion did his best to cling on, and snapped straight back at Marini.

Seven laps to go and Martin had a 1.7s advantage over a lonely Brad Binder in P2, with Marquez, Bagnaia and Marini two seconds behind the South African.