Acecook have confirmed their support for the Vietnam national team for the fourth year running.

With two major tournaments coming up – the AFF Suzuki Cup and also the 31st edition of the SEA Games this year – the food manufacturing company felt that it is important to continue to support the national teams in their chase for national glory.

“We are facing some difficult circumstances because of the COVID-19 pandemic and also natural disasters,” said Le Hoai Anh, the General Secretary of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

“But we still managed to overcome all these issues together. Above all thanks to the support and also the solidarity shown by organizations, individuals, and collectives in all parts of the country.

“I thank Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company for their constant companionship in these years and hope for further cooperation in the future.”

