The road to the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ Indonesia 2026 will be revealed on 26 June 2025 (Thursday) when the official Qualifiers draw ceremony takes place at 3pm at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A total of 31 teams have confirmed their participation in the 11th Qualifiers, which will take place between September 20 to 24. The draw will divide them into eight groups—seven groups of four and one group of three—with each to be played in a centralised league format.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_futsal_asian_cup.html/news/acfutsal-draw-to-unveil-indonesia-2026-qualifiers-journey

#AFF

#AFC

Like this: Like Loading...