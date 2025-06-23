The #93 emerges from an all-time great battle to take a 93rd win in all classes, ahead of Alex Marquez and a late charge from Di Giannantonio.

Mugello often delivers some magic and in 2025, it didn’t fail to deliver more. Some all-time great opening laps saw the three heavyweights at the top of the title race go bar to bar in an epic start to the Brembo Italian GP. Having to work hard for a 93rd win across all classes but securing it nonetheless and taking Ducati to victory at home, Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) fended off Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), whilst a late burst from Fabio Di Giannantonio saw him pick Pecco’s pocket for P3 on the penultimate lap.

LET BATTLE COMMENCE: the best start to any GP in 2025… so far!

As the lights went out, it was a drag race between Marc Marquez and Bagnaia down towards San Donato for the first time, initially going to the #93 before his teammate stormed back through at Turn 2 and led the opening lap of his home Grand Prix. Lap 2 and it was absolutely head-to-head – the battle we all hoped for coming into 2025 burst into life. Marc Marquez hit the front again at Turn 1 and held position ahead of his teammate, who even had a look at Turn 6 but thought better of it.

On Lap 3 it was Bagnaia’s turn to retaliate at Turn 1 but the #93 got under his teammate, only for the #63 bash his way back into the lead for Turn 2. Marc Marquez barrelled back through two apexes later but Pecco wasn’t done yet, aiming to turn it tight at Turn 5. But there, he kissed the rear end of the #93 Ducati ahead, allowing Alex Marquez through and dropping to P3.

Lap 4 was just as explosive as Bagnaia got himself back into second round Turn 1 before pouncing on Marc Marquez immediately at Turn 2 in a carbon-copy of his earlier move. He made that stick, and held the lead until Marc Marquez tried again at Turn 1 but headed in deep. Bagnaia slipped back through and held the #93 off for the rest of the lap until it almost all came undone for the #63 at the final corner – forced into an incredible front-end save.

He stayed in it but dropped back to second, and that allowed Alex Marquez to clamber onto the back of the two factory machines. Three-abreast into San Donato, Alex Marquez briefly led but Bagnaia took it back again, before the #73 attacked round Turn 3 to take the lead. From there, he got the hammer seriously down – putting some daylight behind the Gresini nearly immediately.

MAKING IT STICK: Marc Marquez takes over as Viñales and Morbidelli clash

Into Lap 7, the #93 pounced again, this time back into P2 as Bagnaia was now forced to take third for the time being. Two laps later, Marc Marquez then struck for the lead as he chipped his brother’s advantage back down and pounced.

Behind, there was big drama in the battle for fourth, and potentially what could have been the battle for the podium. Maverick Viñales (Red Bull KTM Tech3) was taken out by Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) as the Italian made contact on the way through, spelling the end of Viñales’ Italian GP and leaving a bitter taste after a strong Sprint. Morbidelli was handed a Long Lap Penalty, which he then also served incorrectly and therefore, issued another. This promoted his teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio into P4, which would go on to have consequences.

FIGHTS DOWN THE FIELD: comebacks, drop backs and heroics

More bad luck struck down field, this time for Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP), who retired with a clutch problem. Meanwhile, Morbidelli’s Grand Prix, after two Long Laps, was now a battle with Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team), with the Spaniard having his strongest weekend of the season. Further up the road and fellow Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) had worked his way into the top five amidst the incidents ahead of him, whilst the battle between top KTM was now between Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and teammate Pedro Acosta, something that went Acosta’s way with five laps to go at Turn 1. Just behind the all-orange battle, Ai Ogura’s Grand Prix was also noteworthy, moving from 21st on the grid into the top ten with four laps remaining as he returns from injury. Dropping out of the top ten in a tricky end to the GP, it wasn’t the Sunday Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) had dreamt of.

CHEQUERED FLAG: Ducati’s streak continues at Mugello

Back in the podium scrap and with brothers Marc and Alex now a settled P1 and P2 respectively, it was a stellar ride from Di Giannantonio to decide the final step on the podium. With a late turn of searing pace, the #49 managed to hunt down a struggling Bagnaia and then got ahead of him at Turn 6. He wasn’t giving up on P2 either, hunting down the #73 and coming up only just short. As Marc Marquez crossed the line to take an incredible 93rd win across all classes, Alex Marquez took second by a matter of metres as Diggia’s charge was forced to stop at P3.

Bagnaia takes fourth after that stunning first few laps some him come up short in the final few, a difficult result for the much-decorated home hero. Fellow home hero Bezzecchi takes fifth for Aprilia Racing on their home turf too, ahead of Morbidelli in P6 after his adventures.

It was a joint-best of 2025 for Fernandez in seventh, and after Viñales’ DNF, Acosta won the battle for top KTM honours ahead of teammate Binder, with Ogura rounding out the top ten. Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) secured 11th, whilst Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) fought back to 12th after a hair-raising moment at Turn 1 on the third lap that had sent him to the back. Miguel Oliveira (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) was the top Yamaha in 13th whilst dropping from P4 to P14, it was a struggle for Quartararo, one place ahead of his teammate Alex Rins.

That’s a wrap on Mugello. Triumph, heartbreak, glory, stunning racing and another chapter of history penned by the rider at the top of the standings: Marc Marquez. As we head for more hallowed ground in Assen, can anyone beat the #93? We’ll find out next weekend…

FULL RESULTS from the MotoGP Grand Prix at Mugello.

