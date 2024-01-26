Adrien Brody, Oscar winner and star of The Pianist, Asteroid City and Succession, put in another award-winning performance today behind the wheel of an innovative Formula E electric race car.

A massive motorsport fan, who started the engine of his automotive passion racing drag cars in New York City growing up, Brody jumped at the chance to experience the Formula E GEN3 race car on the track in Saudi Arabia where Formula E’s Diriyah E-Prix double-header of races take place on Friday and Saturday.

Wearing a full racing suit, boots, gloves and helmet, Formula E engineers worked with Adrien to ease into the confines of the single-seater cockpit of the GEN3 – the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built.

Capable of over 200mph, Brody expertly handled the GEN3 for two laps around the 2.49km, 22-turn street track that snakes around the walls of the historic UNESCO World Heritage site.

Adrien Brody said: “Getting to do some electric laps today in the Porsche Taycan safety car with more than 700hp was awesome. I grew up drag racing and have had some track experience in the past so I am hugely grateful for the chance to drive the Formula E GEN3 round the Diriyah Street Circuit. It gave me even greater appreciation and respect for the sport and for the talent and skill and competitive spirit that these drivers possess. There’s so much torque in these electric vehicles and they are so incredibly light, so it takes a refined touch to feather it through the turns, and keep it from getting squirrely even gunning it down the straightaway.”

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the world’s most competitive motorsport, with races typically featuring more than 100 overtakes and last season’s title race decided on the final weekend. The 2024 Diriyah E-Prix features a double-header of races on Friday, 26 January and Saturday, 27 January, taking place at night under sustainable LED lighting.

