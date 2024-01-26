Nicolo Bulega continued to set the pace at Jerez, clocking an impressive 1’37.809s lap time that remained untouched throughout the day.

Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu, adjusting to their new teams, concluded the second day with the second and fourth fastest times, respectively. Scott Redding claimed the third spot on the timesheets.

Challenges arose for Alvaro Bautista, the reigning WorldSBK Champion, as he navigated the Jerez test, focusing on adapting to the new weight regulation.

On the second day of testing at the Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto, Andalucía, Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) continued his dominance, setting an exceptional lap record pace, leaving his competitors trailing by more than half a second. In contrast, teammate Alvaro Bautista encountered difficulties, finishing in 16th, lapping in 1’39.583s.

Ducati showcased strength with Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) securing fifth place while Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) also delivered a solid performance, finishing seventh. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) claiming ninth while Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team Motocorsa Racing) was 15th on his sole day of testing.

Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) showcased Yamaha’s prowess, securing second place with a 1’38.345s, while teammate Andrea Locatelli completed the top ten. Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) secured eighth place, while Philipp Oettl (GMT94 Yamaha) took 12th.

In a surprising turn, Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW) surged late to claim third place with a 1’38.572s, pushing Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) to fourth. Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) also performed well, securing sixth place. Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) finished 13th with a best time of 1’39.224s.

Leading the Kawasaki camp, Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) finished in 11th place, focusing on race pace, with Axel Bassani improving to 14th. Tito Rabat (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) was 18th.

Honda had a challenging day, with Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) leading the team in 16th, and teammate Iker Lecuona finishing 19th.

The WorldSBK Paddock is set to move to Portimao, continuing its testing program on January 29th and 30th.

Nicolo Bulega | Aruba.it Racing – Ducati

“It was a solid test. We tried things that I liked. The time attack was very good, and the pace was consistent all day with race tyres. I’m very proud and happy of my fast lap. It’s our first test of the year, and we already have this great feeling with the bike. It wasn’t easy, but when I saw the dashboard with 1’37.8s, I was smiling. I’m happy with all the work done during this first test of the year. I’m already looking forward to the next one. We’ll continue working this way and keep improving the feeling with the bike in Portimao.”

Jerez Test Day 2 Results: 1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’37.809, 69 laps

2. Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) 1’38.345s, 78 laps

3. Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW) 1’38.572s, 77 laps

4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) 1’38.638s, 78 laps

5. Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) 1’38.744s, 61 laps

6. Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) 1’38.832s, 74 laps

7. Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) 1’38,852s, 91 laps

8. Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) 1’38.871s, 76 laps

9. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) 1’38.907s, 73 laps

10. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) 1’38.943s, 73 laps

