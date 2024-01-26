There was high drama on an action-packed first day of the HSBC SVNS in Perth as fans were treated to fireworks on and off the pitch.

There was high drama on an action-packed first day of the HSBC SVNS in Perth as fans were treated to fireworks on and off the pitch.

The best 12 men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams in the world were competing for the first time in Western Australia and fans were entertained from start to finish on the opening day of the three-day event.

Great Britain’s women pulled off a huge shock in the final game of the women’s competition at HBF Park with a thrilling 19-12 victory against SVNS leaders Australia.

It was Great Britain’s first win against Australia in SVNS history and Australia’s first defeat of the season after their title wins in Dubai and Cape Town.

Great Britain top Pool A with a game against winless South Africa to come on day two, Fiji and France top the Pool B standings after winning both their opening games, and three-time champions New Zealand kicked off their defence with an unblemished record.

Friday’s results also mean that Australia, Canada, Ireland and USA have secured their quarter-final places with a game to spare as Brazil, Japan, South Africa and Spain miss out.

Three sudden-death, golden point matches, two in a nail-biting Pool C, made for a thrilling start to the men’s competition as Perth hosted SVNS for the first time in bright sunshine.

While there was heartbreak for Australia in the first of those shoot-outs, Oceania rivals New Zealand and Fiji came through to register precious victories later in the day.

Current HSBC SVNS 2024 leaders Argentina and South Africa are set for a seismic clash on day two having won both their opening matches, while USA and Fiji put their slow starts to the competition behind them to go two from two.

In the final match of the day Australia came back from 14-0 down to beat rivals Great Britain 26-14 and send their fans home happy at the end of a pulsating day of rugby sevens.

Australia are leading the women’s SVNS standings on 40 points, ahead of France and New Zealand with 34 points each. Meanwhile the men’s SVNS title race is wide open with Argentina the current standings leaders after claiming gold in Cape Town and silver in Dubai, however South Africa, Fiji, New Zealand, Ireland and hosts Australia all sit within six points of each other, with Australia reaching the final last time out in Cape Town.

The actions continues at 10:00 on Saturday with the last round of pool matches before the quarter-finals take place from 15:26, with the last match kicking off at 19:25.

Finals day on Sunday will begin at 10:45 with the semi-finals from 12:22 and the event reaches its finale with the women’s and men’s finals at 17:13 and 17:53 respectively.

Fans can watch the HSBC SVNS action wherever you are in the world, either via broadcaster partners or online on RugbyPass TV.

Along with epic rugby sevens action there will be fantastic food offerings, interactive activities and a beach club to bring the party vibes. HSBC SVNS has a blockbuster entertainment line up with over 20 artists bringing the soundtrack for a weekend to remember.

Peking Duk, Hot Dub Time Machine, and Coterie are some of the big names set to get the party pumping. More information on the entertainment line up is available here.

The last remaining tickets to party with some of Australia's best entertainers, indulge in some epic food offerings and watch the worlds greatest rugby sevens players, are available from only $35 at SVNS.com.

In keeping with rugby sevens tradition, fans are encouraged to wear their best and brightest fancy dress costumes, with a beach theme anticipated over the weekend as styled by the captains on Wednesday. – WORLD RUGBY

