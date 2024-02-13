After an action-packed month that saw 51 matches producing 132 goals, the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ came to a thrilling conclusion on Saturday with hosts Qatar emerging as the champions and defending their continental crown.
Akram Afif was Qatar’s hero as his hat-trick of penalties defeated the tournament’s surprise package Jordan 3-1 and won the Maroons their second AFC Asian Cup title in front of more than 86,000 fans at Lusail Stadium.
