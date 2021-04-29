The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have decided to reschedule the AFC Cup ASEAN Zone Group Stage matches, which were originally scheduled to be held from 22–28 June to a week later.

The matches in Group H will now be played from 29 June to 5 July 2021, with Group I matches now scheduled for 30 June to 6 July 2021.

The decision to reschedule the ASEAN Zone was taken after the confirmation of the new match schedule for the AFC Champions League (East) Playoff matches, which are now planned for 22 June 2021 and, depending on the outcome of the Preliminary Stage matches, may include the participation of teams from the ASEAN Zone.

All other conditions related to the 2021 AFC Cup (ASEAN Zone) remain the same with Groups H and I scheduled to take place in Singapore while the venue for the remaining Group G will be decided at a later date. – www.the-afc.com

