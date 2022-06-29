The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have extended the deadline to receive Expressions of Interest (EoI) from the AFC Member Associations (MAs) to host the AFC Asian Cup 2023™ from the original date of 30 June 2022 to 15 July 2022.

The AFC had issued an EOI invitation to the AFC MAs to host the AFC Asian Cup 2023™ on 31 May 2022.

This followed China PR’s decision to withdraw as hosts of the AFC Asian Cup 2023™ and the consequent mandate provided to the AFC Administration by the 32nd AFC Congress 2022 to define the terms and requirements of an expedited bidding process to find a replacement host for the competition.

Following the conclusion of the bidding process, the AFC Administration will submit a report with its recommendations to the AFC Executive Committee, which will then select the new host of the AFC Asian Cup 2023™. – www.the-afc.com

