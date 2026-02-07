Following the proposal put forward by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa at the 35th AFC Congress to explore the possibility of presenting the host selections for both the 2031 and 2035 editions of the AFC Asian Cup™ for approval at a single Congress, the AFC has concluded the process of receiving bids from interested Member Associations (MAs) for the AFC Asian Cup 2035™.

The bidding process for the AFC Asian Cup 2031™ was completed last year and attracted strong interest from across the Continent. Subsequently, and in line with the AFC President’s forward-looking approach, invitations to bid for the 2035 edition were circulated to MAs on August 27, 2025, with the submission window closing on December 31, 2025.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup.html/news/afc-receives-bids-to-host-for-afc-asian-cup-2035%E2%84%A2

#AFF

#AFC

