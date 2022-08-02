Myanmar sprang a surprise in Group C of the AFF Under-16 Championship 2022 when they beat Australia 3-2 at the Sultan Agung Bantul Stadium.

In the match that was played under the sweltering afternoon heat in Bantul, both teams put up a fast-paced attacking play where in the end, the early goal for Myanmar seemed to have given them the advantage.

Just three minutes in, a cross from Khon Cho Htoo on the right, Saw Myo Zaw racing in for the finish from close before they then doubled the advantage 20 minutes later after Shine Wanna Aung shook his marker to slot the ball home.

But Australia did not give up where in the 39th minute, a corner from Jesse Hoey was stabbed home by Luka Coveny as they then finished the first half back on level terms with a quick counter from Miguel Di Pizio.

Following the several substitutions into the second half, the game went into a higher gear with Australia wresting more control of the flanks.

And while Myanmar may have taken a more defensive stance, they still managed to score their third goal of the game where off a quick counter-attack in the 72nd minute, Pyae Sone Aung sidestepped his marker before guiding the ball into the goal.

Australia came agonisingly close to the equaliser two minutes later, but the effort from Pearson Kasawaya came off the underside of the crossbar instead as Myanmar then held their nerves all the way to the finish.

In the meantime at the Maguwoharjo Sleman Stadium, Malaysia also started their campaign well with a 3-0 win over Cambodia.

Despite taking the early sixth minute lead when Muhammad Arami Zakimi pounced on a poor Cambodian clearance, the Malaysians were really guilty of not making good on the handful of chances they created.

It took an own goal in the 59th minute through Tum Sophat for Malaysia to double their advantage before Muhammad Faris Mohd Asrul then headed in a 78th minute corner from Muhammad Zainurhakimi Zain Azrai for the win.

AFF UNDER-16 CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

2 August 2022

GROUP C

RESULTS

Australia 2-3 Myanmar

Malaysia 3-0 Cambodia

3 August 2022

GROUP A

FIXTURES

1500hrs (Sultan Agung Bantul Stadium): Philippines vs Vietnam

2000hrs (Maguwoharjo Sleman Stadium): Singapore vs Indonesia

#AFF

#AFFU16

Pictures Courtesy #PSSI

