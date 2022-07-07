Defending champions Vietnam strolled past Cambodia 3-0 last night to pick up their first three points in Group B of the AFF Women’s Championship at the Binan Football Stadium.

With star striker Huynh Nhu coming on only late in the second half, the side under Mai Duc Chung proved to be still a handful for the spirited Cambodian side.

Ngan Thi Van Su fired Vietnam in front in the 19th minute as captain Pham Hai Yen then converted a 32nd minute penalty to put Vietnam well on the way.

They then closed the first half 3-0 in front through Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha just before the break.

With the three goal advantage, Vietnam took their foot off the pedal into the second half as Cambodia’s attempt of a fightback fell a little short.

In an earlier game in the group, Laos picked up their first win in two matches after demolishing Timor Leste 2-0.

Following from their 1-1 draw against Cambodia a few days earlier, Laos made sure of their first three points in the group with a goal in each half.

Vady Ithiya found the back of the net after 14th minute as Aphatsala Chanthavongxay then doubled the advantage with six minutes left on the clock.

AFF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

7 July 2022

GROUP B

RESULTS

Laos 2-0 Timor Leste

Cambodia 0-3 Vietnam

#AFF

#AFFWomens2022

Pictures Courtesy #PFF

