The CommBank Matildas are through to their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup™ semi-final after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over France.

The teams could not be separated after 120 minutes. Despite multiple opportunities, it remained scoreless. A penalty shootout for the ages was required – including saves, re-takes, missed opportunities, and drama.

Substitute Cortnee Vine was the one who converted and Australia made history.

For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/matildas-make-history-defeating-france-dramatic-penalty-shoot-out

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#FWWC

Like this: Like Loading...