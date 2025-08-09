Alexander twins – Clarissa and Christina – are in two semifinals of the qualifying Round Six of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2025 here in Melaka.

The pair of 13-year-olds from SMK Bukit Mewah in Seremban showed that they had picked up plenty of pointers from their recent trip to Indonesia.

Clarissa and Christina are in the semifinals of the Girls’ Under-13 Singles and Doubles

Clarissa made the semifinals tomorrow after beating Quinn Lee (Arrows International School) 30-16 in the quarterfinals, while Christina overcame Lau Ze Ning (SJKC Chung Hua) 30-10.

In the quarterfinals of the Girls’ U13 Doubles, Clarissa-Christina beat Afrina Darwisyah Mohd Saiful Nizam (Sekolah Kebangsaan KGV, Seremban)-Nur Airis Maisarah Mohd Najib (Sekolah Kebangsaan Puteri, Seremban) 30-11.

