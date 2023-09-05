Eogene Ewe made it all too easy in his opening tie of the Malaysia Junior International Challenge 2023 when he disposed of Goh Shu Xuan in straight set here in Perlis.

The No. 1 seed in the men’s singles powered past unheralded Shu Xuan 21-8, 21-15 in just under half an hour in their Round of 64 tie.

The Penang-born Eogene will next take on compatriot Chee Hong Wei, who did not even have to break a sweat after receiving a walkover from Indonesia’s Muhammad Mujahid Afham.

Joining Eogene in the next round is fourth seed Patcharakit Apiratchataset from Thailand, who beat Malaysia’s Lim Boon Le 21-12, 21-14 in a 28-minute duel.

Patcharakit will face Malaysia’s Kong Zhou Swin in the Round of 32 next following the latter’s hard fought victory over Jevian Vinara Phaskalis from Indonesia.

Zhou Swin had to pull out all the stops before emerging 21-11, 22-2- winner.

Also in the next round is seventh seed Garret Tan from the United States, who overcame the challenge of local lad Yeow Chun Cher 21-19, 21-11.

Garret will next take on another Malaysian in Lee Yen Wei, who was stretched all the way to the rubber before winning over Lucas Lee 17-21, 21-10, 21-16 in 47 minutes.

Like this: Like Loading...