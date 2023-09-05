Thailand Futsal Women’s national team stormed into the semifinals of the NSDF Women’s Futsal Championship 2023 after beating Bahrain 2-0 in their final Group A encounter earlier this evening at the Terminal 21 Hall, in Korat.

After beating Capital Football from Australia 3-0 in their opening group tie two days earlier, Thailand put up another tight display to beat Bahrain without conceding a single goal.

Bahrain were cagey at the start and after holding out the first half, they just could not resist Thailand from getting the first goal of the game in the 27th minute through Patitta Moonpho.

The host then completed their win with the second goal of the game off Prae Ploy Huajaipetch with a minute left on the clock.

With the win, Thailand confirmed their slot to the semifinals where they will take on Group B runners-up China.

Group A second-best Bahrain will take Group B winners Japan in the other crossover semifinals.

In the meantime, Japan put up another attacking display to blast China 8-0 to complete the Group B fixtures.

The goalscorers for Japan were Kaho Ito in the fifth minute, Sara Oino (6th), Naomi Matsumoto Naomi (11th), Ikadai Risa (13th), Natsuki Nakashima (18th), Ryo Ekawa (24th), Yu Ting (37th, own goal) and Sayo Ito (40th).

With Japan taking Group B with a whopping 16 goals as against conceding none, China made the cut to the seminfinals based on the fact that they did not collect any yellow cards.

Both China and Indonesia had completed Group B on the same 1 point and the same goal difference through the same goals scored and conceded.

#AFF

#FAT

Pictures Courtesy #FutsalThailand

