A double from Amarildo gave Viettel FC their third win in a row as they narrowed the gap with leaders Nam Dinh FC to just three points at the top of the 2024/25 LPBank V. League 1.

Viettel FC edged Gia Lai 2-1 at home at the My Dinh National Stadium.

Brazilian Amarildo carved the opener after just five minutes before adding the second in the 33rd minute.

Even though Marciel managed to pull a goal back for Gia Lai in the 80th minute, it was not enough to inspire a draw.

With the win, Viettel picked up their 21st point of the season from 11 matches played.

On second is Thanh Hoa with 22 points, also from 11 matches while Nam Dinh still lead the standings with 24 points from 13 games.

Both Thanh Hoa and Nam Dinh were off on the weekend.

#AFF

#VFF

#VLeague

Photos Courtesy #ViettelFC

Like this: Like Loading...