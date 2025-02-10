Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are closing in on their 11th Malaysia Super League (MSL) crown where this week, their 4-0 win over PDRM ensured their continued stay atop MSL 2024/25.

The Southern Tigers stayed unbeaten as they made sure of the full points with goals from Jorge Obregon (in the 19th minute), La’vere Corbin-Ong (39th) Jese (55th) and Romel Morales (81st).

After 19 matches in the 13-team league, JDT have picked up 55 points – 13 points ahead of Selangor from the same number of games.

Third is Sabah FC with 32 points but with two games in hand.

