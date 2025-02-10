The first climb of the day is determined by Wout Alleman (BEL), who wants to be in first position to try to maintain his distance from his rivals. The riders, along with the leader, face the first descent of the day, Machacamazos, a demanding trail full of rocky terrain, which leads them to a flat area where speeds really skyrocket.

Overlooking the sea, the riders face their last kilometers with a very rolling stretch, including one of the most iconic scenes of the race, the passage through sand with zero elevation—a true privilege.

Young promising Charles Aldridge (GBR), despite a technical breakdown, crosses the finish line first, followed by Alleman and Eskil Evensen-Lie (NOR). The overall classification offers no surprises, with the fastest riders – Alleman, Aldridge and Evensen – remaining on the podium.

In the women’s category, there are hardly any differences in positions compared to previous stages. Rosa Van Doorn (NED) once again demonstrates her skills on the terrain of this region, crossing the finish line first and taking a well-deserved victory in the overall classification. Janina Wust (SUI) and Chrystelle Baumann (SUI) join her on the podium.

