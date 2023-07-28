Amateur Marcus Lim caused a sensational upset in the Supra Cup when he defeated Ervin Chang on the first play-off hole at the Mines Resort Golf Club.

This is the first time that an amateur has won the main prize on the Toyota Tour that is presented by UMW Toyota Motor, delivered by MST Golf Group Bhd and managed by the Professional Golf Malaysia.

After completing three rounds, both players tied for first place with seven-under 206s, ahead of overnight leader Ben Leong by one stroke. Galven Green and Danny Chia were joint fourth a further stroke behind.

After the duo were shuttled to the tee-box of the testy dog-legged left par four 18th hole, Ervin found the centre of the fairway while Marcus, who bogeyed this hole in Tuesday’s first round, pushed his drive right of the fairway and was first to play the second shot.

Marcus’ approach from 190 yards was met with a huge roar from the crowd when he produced an amazing shot that found the putting surface and the undulation carried the ball further down the green, stopping 12 feet from the pin.

Ervin used an 8-iron for his approach shot from 176 yards but pushed the ball right into the greenside bunker. He got it out but shanked right, the ball coming to rest just inches from dropping into another bunker. Ervin, who needed to hole his chip for an outside chance of forcing a second play-off, missed and then two putted for a double bogey 6, leaving Marcus just three putts for victory. He did it in two.

“I’m in shock,” declared Marcus after being doused by water by his friends. “I didn’t have high expectations coming into the event as I’ve been playing non-stop these last few weeks including finishing second by one stroke at the Singapore Amateur Open last week.”

The 21-year-old who is pursuing a degree in health care administration at the Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, hopes to turn professional after completing his studies in May next year.

Both Marcus and Ervin had several chances of winning the tournament outright but were dogged by missed birdie putts. Ervin was understandably disappointed at not being able to add to his victory at the Mirai Cup, but he was quite happy for receiving the RM31,500 that goes to the best professional.

As expected, Aretha Pan won the Ladies championship. Her RM10,000 prize has lifted her winnings on the Toyota Tour to RM52,000 so far. Aretha, who led Geraldine Wong by five strokes going into the third round, carded a two-over 73 today for a 203 aggregate, edging Geraldine by three strokes.

Winnie Ng finished best lady amateur with a 220 aggregate while Marcus won best men’s amateur.

The next leg of the Toyota Tour – the Corolla Cross Cup – will take place at the Palm Garden Golf Club from August 8-10.

Final leading scores (Men)

206 Marcus Lim (am, 68-68-71), Ervin Chang (71-66-67) Marcus won on first play-off hole

207 Ben Leong (66-69-72)

208 Amir Nazrin (70-70-68)

209 Nicholas Fung (70-70-69)

210 Danny Chia (70-70-70), Galven Green (71-66-73)

Ladies

210 Aretha Pan (68-69-73)

213 Geraldine Wong (70-72-71)

218 Michelle Koh (76-69-73)

220 Winnie Ng (am, 72-76-72)

221 Allycia Gan (am, 75-73-73)

