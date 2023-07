The FA of Thailand (FAT) have announced the list of 22 players in preparation for the NSDF Women’s Futsal Championship 2023.

The team under head coach Surapong Piyouwong will report for centralised training on 1 August 2023.

The tournament this year is slated for 3-9 September 2023 and will be played at the Terminal 21 Shopping Centre in Nakhon Ratchasima Province.

Other than host Thailand, the other participating teams are Japan, China, Bahrain, Indonesia and Capital Futsal Team from Australia.

THAILAND WOMEN’S FUTSAL TEAM TRAINING SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

1.Pannipa Kamolrat (BGC Asian Graduate)

Sasiprapha Suksen (Bangkok) Nuengruethai Sorahong (Kasem Bundit)

DEFENDERS

Sawitree Mamyali (Bangkok) Jiraprapha Nimratsingh (BGC Asian Graduate) Jiraprapha Tubsuri (Bangkok) Natthamon Ardkla (Ackswoo Futsal Club, Srinakharinwirot University) Saowapa Tranga (Ack Sue Futsal Club, Srinakharinwirot University) Panwasa Kingthong (Kasem Bundit)

ALA

10.Jenjira Bubpha (Bangkok)

11.Hathaichanok Thepkun (Bangkok)

Patitta Moonpho (BGC Asian Graduate) Mutita Sen Kraam (Bangkok) Praeploy Huajaiphet (Suan Sunandha INSPIRE TSPORT) Sasikan Thongdee (Kasem Bundit) Saengrawee Meekham (BGC Graduate of Asia) Ketsarin Chanaphu (Ak Sue Futsal Club, Srinakharinwirot University)

STRIKERS

Darika Pianphailun (Bangkok) Ladawan Klinboonkaew (Kasem Bundit) Panadda Tumsai (Ack Sue Futsal Club, Srinakharinwirot University) Orathai Srimanee (BGC Asian Graduate) Praewa Nudnabee (Bangkok)

