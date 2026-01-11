World No.1 An Se Young reaffirmed her status as the dominant force in women’s singles badminton, capturing a third consecutive PETRONAS Malaysia Open title with a composed 21-15, 24-22 victory over China’s Wang Zhi Yi in Sunday’s final at Axiata Arena.

In doing so, the 23-year-old Korean not only sealed her first Super 1000 title of 2026, but also etched her name into Malaysia Open history as first Korean women’s singles player to achieve a three-peat, joining an elite group that includes Tai Tzu Ying, Zhang Ning and Susi Susanti.

It was the 21st career meeting between the two rivals, and once again An proved a step ahead, extending her commanding head-to- head record to 17 wins from 21 matches — including nine straight victories over Wang dating back to last season’s World Tour Finals in Hangzhou.

An’s authority was evident from the outset, even though she faced early resistance. Trailing briefly in the opening game, the Korean steadily tightened her grip, turning defence into attack with trademark precision and footwork. From 12-11, she surged clear to take the first game 21-15, setting the tone with her control of the rally and relentless consistency.

The second game, however, tested every ounce of An’s resolve. Wang, determined to force a decider, surged ahead and at one point held a commanding 19-15 lead. With the momentum seemingly shifting, An responded with the composure of a champion — mixing sharp diagonals, patient construction and perfectly timed smashes to claw her way back, before finally sealing the game 24-22 in 50 minutes.

The victory also continues An’s extraordinary run of dominance on the BWF World Tour. After winning 11 titles in 2025, including four Super 1000 crowns and the World Tour Finals, she has now started 2026 in equally emphatic fashion — reinforcing her position as the sport’s undisputed standard-bearer.

“Today, I stayed patient, and I’m very happy with this win… I just focus on what I need to do point by point,” said An who pocketed USD101,500, while Wang earned USD49,300 as runner-up.

Like this: Like Loading...