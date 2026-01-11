Kunlavut Vitidsarn etched his name into the history books on Sunday, becoming the first Thai player to win the PETRONAS Malaysia Open men’s singles title after a dramatic final against world No.1 Shi Yu Qi.

The world No.2 claimed his maiden Malaysia Open crown and pocketed USD101,500, prevailing 23-21 in a fiercely contested opening game before the match ended prematurely when Shi was forced to retire early in the second game due to a back i.

The final, billed as a blockbuster clash between the world’s top two players, delivered a gripping opening act worthy of the Super 1000 stage. Familiar with each other’s patterns and tactics, both players traded momentum in a high-quality battle that showcased patience, precision and mental strength.

Kunlavut struck first, moving smoothly around the court and applying sustained pressure, but Shi — chasing a second consecutive Malaysia Open title — refused to fade. Trailing 12–18, the Chinese ace mounted a spirited comeback, reeling off points to draw level at 20–20 and igniting the Axiata Arena.

However, Kunlavut held his nerve under intense pressure. Mixing tight net play with sharp attacking angles, the Thai star edged the final exchanges to seal the opening game 23–21 after 29 minutes, in what proved to be the match’s decisive passage.

The second game took a sudden and unfortunate turn. Kunlavut surged to a 6–1 lead as Shi’s movement became increasingly restricted. Moments later, Shi signalled discomfort in his lower back and had no choice but to retire.

The abrupt ending left fans disappointed at being denied a full contest, while Shi had to settle for runner-up honours for the second time, his bid for back-to-back titles curtailed by injury rather than form.

For Kunlavut, the victory marked a defining milestone, rising to the occasion by delivering a composed performance which paved the way for a historic breakthrough for Thai badminton in the Malaysia Open.

