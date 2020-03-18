The General Aung San Shield will kick off in April – with 12 teams taking part in the first round.

The tournament which is organised by the Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) and Myanmar National League (MNL) will see a total of 25 teams doing battle from MNL, MNL and also five amateur clubs.

The first round of the General Aung San Shield will be held on 8-9 April while the second round will be on 29 April 29 and 3-4 May.

The semifinals will be on home and away on 8,9,15 and 16 August while the final will be held at the Thuwunna Stadium on 30 September 2020.

The champions will be awarded MMK30 million (USD 21,000), the runners-up MMK15 million (USD10,500) and semifinalists MMK7.5 million (USD 5,200) respectively.

Defending champions is Yangon United, who beat Shan United 4-3 in the final.

GENERAL AUNG SAN SHIELD

FIRST ROUND – 8-9 April 2020

10/Mon vs Paung Laung

University vs Kachin United

Junior Lions vs Yaw Myay

Myawady vs champion of the Yangon Premier League

Silver Stars vs play-off winner from amateur teams

Mawyawady vs Happy Friendship