THE ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) has assured host Cambodia of its fullest assistance and collaboration to ensure the succesful staging of the 12th ASEAN Para Games Cambodia 2023, scheduled from 3-9 June in Phnom Penh, next year.

It will be the first-ever ASEAN Para Games to be hosted by Cambodia since the inception of the multi-sports extravaganza in Kuala Lumpur in 2001.

As such, close collaboration amongst all related stakeholders are vital and APSF, as well as member nations, are prepared to render any assistance and provide expertise in various areas of the organisation of the biennial Games.

APSF President Maj. Gen. Osoth Bhavilai said the last four years have been difficult for paralympic athletes and movement in the region who missed two editions of the Games in Manila in 2020 dan Hanoi in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

“The last four years have been difficult as two of our Games were cancelled due to the pandemic. Our athletes are now itching to get back in action. We look forward to exciting moments in the next 11 months as we prepare for the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Solo this month (30 July-6 August ) and the Cambodia Games in early June next year.

“We look forward to working closely with Cambodia Asean Para Games Organising Committee (CAMAPGOC) in all areas of the Games to ensure a smooth operation prior to and during Games time,” said Maj Gen Osoth after jointly chairing a preliminary Coordination meeting with CAMAPGOC Chief Executive Officer H.E. Vath Chamroeun in Phnom Penh, over the weekend.

APSF has expertise in various areas including sports, technical, classification, science, medical and anti-doping which can be utilised together for the benefit of the host country.

Presidents and representatives from Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, and Timor Leste attended the meeting. Brunei did not send any delegates or representatives to the meeting.

Chamroeun welcomes any assistance from APSF and its members, adding that this is the first time in 64 years that Cambodia is hosting a major sporting Games in the Kingdom.

“The 12th ASEAN Para Games is indeed very important to Cambodia as Prime Minister Hun Sen himself is the President of NPC Cambodia, so the Games must be held professionally and up to international standards. We welcome suggestions and recommendations from all member countries,” he added.

Matters discussed at the meetings include proposed sports, Covid 19 health protocol, transportation, arrival and departures and as well registration fees by contingents and athletes.

Earlier, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, while officiating the APSF Coordination Meeting and SEAGF Council meeting, called on the member countries of both Games to provide all possible support for the success of the SEA Games and the ASEAN Para Games.

“Sports play a big role in international cooperation and the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games have reflected the solidarity, friendship, and cooperation among the governments and people of all the members,” said the Prime Minister.

While SEA Games are scheduled in five different provinces in Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Sihanoukville, Kep and Kempot, competitions for the 12th ASEAN Para Games will be centralised at the iconic Morodok Techo National Sports Complex.

The Prime Minister also stressed media participation and coverage be given important emphasis to help publicise the Games widely in the region.

Delegates were also taken for a visit to the Morodok Techo sports complex which houses various competition venues including para-athletics, table tennis, para-badminton, para-swimming and goalball.

