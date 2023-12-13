THE ASEAN Para Sports Federation (ASPF) will continue to develop constructive collaboration and cooperation with stakeholders of international Paralympic movements to help the enhancement of para-sports and athletes in the region.

APSF Secretary-General Senior Col Dr Wandee Tosuwan said strategic plans are in the pipeline to further empower the region’s athletes, coaches and technical officials while pushing forward the inclusivity agenda through various sports initiatives.

This, according to Senior Col Dr. Wandee, includes pushing and continuing the development of Para Esports amongst member-nations, in tandem with its growing popularity as one of the global’s most popular sports.

On the ASEAN front, Para Esports was successfully introduced, albeit as a demonstration sport, in this year’s 12th ASEAN Para Games in Phnom Penh, held for the first time in the Kingdom of Cambodia.

According to Sen. Col. Dr Wandee, the inclusion of the Para Esports in the recently concluded WorldAbilitysport Games, organised in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat), Thailand augurs well for the further development of the Para community, underlining the growing importance of the sports globally.

Sen. Col. Dr Wandee was invited as a guest to attend the seven-day Games in Korat, previously known as the IWAS World Games. Athletes from 47 countries around the world participated in the Games which featured 10 sports, namely – athletics & wheelchair racing, archery, cycling, wheelchair fencing, shooting, swimming, badminton, powerlifting, snooker and table tennis. Three demonstration sports — petanque, sepak takraw and Esports were also included.

Korat will host the 13th ASEAN Para Games, scheduled in January 2026. It will be the second time that Korat is hosting the 11-nation Games, the first being in 2007.

“Kudos to the local organising committee…the WorldAbilitysport Games 2023 were successfully held without major organisational glitch. Congratulations to Koran, the organising committee, officials, volunteers…with all the ready facilities and support from the Thai government and local authorities, I’m convinced that Korat will be ready for the 13th ASEAN Para Games in 2026,” said Sen. Col Dr Wandee.

As a city with experience in organising past Para events and Games, I have full belief that Korat is capable of hosting and delivering a smooth Games come 2026,” said Sen. Col Dr Wandee.

