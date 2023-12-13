James Varghese-Vidya Pahlaj Manghnani from the United Arab Emirates lived up to their No. 1 rank in the Mixed Doubles Combined Age 110+ when they snuffed out the challenge of unheralded Senaka Attanayake-Lakshmi Punchihewa from Sri Lanka here at the Tien Son Sports Centre in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Playing in Group A, Varghese-Manghnani took just 20 minutes to record the 21-10, 21-13 victory over Senaka-Lakhsmi.

Varghese-Manghnani’s opponents tomorrow will be Bantwal Sunil Pai-Vijayalakshmi Subramanian from India, who had beaten Senaka-Lakhsmi 21-16, 21-5 on the first day of competition.

In the meantime in Group B of the Mixed Doubles Combined Age 110+, second seeded pair of Rohan De Silva-Renu Chandrika De Silva Hettiarachchige from Sri Lanka were also on the winning track when they overcame Gan Boh Chee from Malaysia and Juanita Kwok from Singapore 21-19, 21-11 in 23 minutes.

De Silva-Hettiarachchige will take on Chuah Chin Hooi from Malaysia and Rajani Kodhandapani from India tomorrow to ensure their place in the next round.

In the meantime, in the Women’s Doubles of the Combined Age 110+ & 80+, Vera Choy and Gloria Chu Ching Ngai from Hong Kong took just 17 minutes to score a 21-9, 21-9 win over Lee Hoon Low-Winnie Thong from Malaysia.

On the other hand in Group A of the Women’s Doubles 45 & 50, Vietnam’s Duong Thi Hong Nu-Tran Thi Thu gave some cheer to the home fans when they made short work of Jaanvi Merani-Karina Moriani from India 21-7, 21-10.

Hong Nu-Thi Thu’s final tie in the group tomorrow will be against Tuvkhun Dolgormaa -Bymbajav Gantuya from Mongolia.

In Group B, Jayashree Raghu-S. Banu from India were in scintillating form when they crushed Luvsanbat Battsetseg-Purevtsend Bayraa from Mongolia 21-4, 21-10 in just 15 minutes.

Raghu-Banu will play Vietnam’s Mai Thi Thuy Linh-Nguyen Thi Hoa tomorrow for the right to emerge as group winners.

