World Rugby and Asahi Breweries Limited have announced that Asahi Super Dry will be the title sponsor and official beer of the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup, which kicks off on 23 August.

Asahi appointed as title sponsor of the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2024.

The six-team revamped edition is kicking off on 23 August to boost competitiveness and fan engagement in the Pacific region.

New tournament website launched to offer fans unprecedented access with live stats, news, highlights and tickets.

Kick of times confirmed for all fixtures with final scheduled on 21 September at 19:05 JST in Osaka, Japan.

Every fan on the planet can watch the competition via a local broadcast partner or on RugbyPass TV for free.

Media interested in covering the matches can request accreditation via the Media Zone

World Rugby and Asahi Breweries Limited have announced that Asahi Super Dry will be the title sponsor and official beer of the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup, which kicks off on 23 August.

Asahi will play a leading role in showcasing the six-team men’s international competition running between 23 August and 21 September, which has been reimagined to optimise high performance, fan engagement and revenue outcomes as a major event in the annual rugby calendar.

The Asahi Group is a firm supporter of rugby, having played a leading role in delivering Rugby World Cup France 2023, the most commercially successful rugby event ever, as a Worldwide Partner. The title sponsorship of one of the world’s premier annual rugby events is a natural progression for Asahi and reflects their continued support of rugby on a global basis.

For the occasion, a new website has been launched featuring the new brand identity with Asahi Super Dry, editorial pieces, stats and results allowing fans to immerse themselves in the unique culture surrounding the tournament and its rivalries. The matches page now displays the kick-off times for the 11 fixtures including the semi-finals and final taking place in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan and fans can start to prepare as tickets go on sale in each territory.

The Pacific Nations Cup 2024 will be available to watch everywhere on the planet, either through a local broadcast partner or on RugbyPass TV.

ASAHI SUPER DRY PACIFIC NATIONS CUP 2024

Fixtures | Location | Kick off (local times)

Pool Phase – Week 1 (23-25 August)

Fiji v Samoa | HFC Bank Stadium, Suva, Fiji​ | Fri 23 August, 18:00 (GMT+12)

Canada v Japan​ | BC Place, Vancouver, Canada | Sun 25 Aug, 14:00 (PDT)

Pool Phase – Week 2 (30-31 August)

Samoa v Tonga | Apia Park, Apia, Samoa | Fri 30 Aug, 17:00 (GMT+13)

USA v Canada | Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California, USA | Sat 31 Aug, 18:00 (PDT)

Pool Phase – Week 3 (6-7 September)

Tonga v Fiji | Teufaiva Stadium, Nuku’alofa​, Tonga | Fri 6 Sept, 16:00​ (GMT+13)

Japan v USA | Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Saitama, Japan | Sat 7 Sept, 19:05 (JST)

Finals – Week 4 (14-15 September)

Fifth place play-off | Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium, Tokyo, Japan | Sat 14 Sept, 16:00 (JST)

Semi-Final 1 | Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium, Tokyo, Japan | Sat 14 Sept, 19:05 (JST)

Semi-Final 2 | Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium, Tokyo, Japan | Sun 15 Sept​ 15:05 (JST)

Finals – Week 5 (21 September)

Third place play-off | Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Osaka, Japan | Sat 21 Sept, 16:00 (JST)

Final | Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Osaka, Japan | Sat 21 Sept, 19:05 (JST)

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “We are delighted to welcome Asahi as title sponsor of the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2024. Their appointment reflects the prestige and international appeal of the tournament with a new format designed to supercharge fans’ engagement including the introduction of knock-out Finals in Japan for the first time . Thanks to Asahi’s support, we will fulfil together our vision to deliver a great spectacle for worldwide audiences and amazing competition for the participating teams.”

Asahi Breweries, Ltd. President Kazuo Matsuyama added: “Asahi Breweries, Ltd. is profoundly honoured to have been chosen to serve as a Title Sponsor of this prestigious international rugby tournament. The Pacific Nations Cup finals, which will determine the team standings, is being staged in Japan, and we are confident that the matches will generate tremendous interest and enthusiasm among the Japanese public.

Asahi firmly subscribes to the defining character-building values identified by World Rugby member unions of integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect. As evidence of this commitment, we also enthusiastically participated as a Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023, while excelling as an official sponsor of the Japan National Rugby Team and in other key capacities.

“To help ensure that Pacific Nations Cup’s contests are packed with thrills for both the ruggers themselves, as they vie for glory with the full measure of their skills and energy, and rugby fans from around the world, we pledge to do everything in our capacity to generate the “Excitement of the Moment” with the premier crisp and clean flavour of Asahi Super Dry Beer.”

Media interested in covering the tournament can find all operational details on the World Rugby Media Zone including contact details for team media managers, stats, press releases, rights-free pictures and video news release after each match day.

Match officials for the 2024 edition have been appointed and the full list is available here.

Like this: Like Loading...