Flying Fijians crowned back-to-back champions at the end of a thrilling, momentum-swinging final against Japan.

Fiji claimed a deserved seventh Pacific Nations Cup title as they held off a Japan fightback to win an outrageously entertaining final 33-27 at America First Field, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In a match in which the momentum swung wildly both ways, it’s entirely accurate to state that Fiji came from behind to do so, after finding themselves 10-0 down in the opening quarter as they struggled slowly out of the blocks – something that has been a feature of their tournament.

But, once they clicked into gear, they were irrepressible in the first half, running in four tries in the second 20, every one of them highlight reel-worthy, and going close several more times in a devastating spell of attack-from-anywhere rugby.

Japan hooker Hayate Era had got the scoreboard moving in the fourth minute with a training ground dummy loop from a 5m lineout. Seungsin Lee added the extras, and a penalty in the 20th minute.

Eddie Jones’s Brave Blossoms looked in full control. But then Fiji suddenly clicked, winning the ball right from the restart. One pass later, Mesake Vocevoce had open country in front of him from 15m out.

It took another 10 minutes for them to score their second, but it was worth the wait as Eroni Mawi pounced on a loose ball in the Flying Fijians own 22. Another ridiculous offload from Vocevoce 50m upfield kept the move going, and they swept the ball from one flank to the other. Inia Tabuavou blitzed over moments later.

They were off. Captain Tevita Ikanivere scored under the posts shortly afterwards, as Mick Byrne’s side made the most of a penalty advantage. A crossfield kick from Caleb Muntz found edge forward Etonia Waqa. He beat one defender and found support from Tabuavou, who passed off the deck to his skipper.

On the stroke of halftime, player-of-the-match Joji Nasova decided to go it alone from a standing start on halfway, beating three defending and handing off another en route to the line, as Fiji racked up 26 points in 19 irrepressible minutes.

The complexion of the game was suddenly very different. Nasova added another thrilling open-field try early in the second period to extend their lead.

But Japan weren’t about to give up. Ichigo Nakakusu finished a smart move to prove that they, too, could score good-looking tries. The second period was still less than 10 minutes in.

A yellow for Viliame Mata in the 53rd minute for a cynical infringement put Fiji on the back foot, and Era scored his second seven minutes later, coming up at the back of a maul, following an extended period of Japanese pressure.

With Japan down just nine points, another yellow for Mawi reduced Fiji briefly to 13. They were, perhaps, fortunate to escape with a penalty and warning for a tackle off the ball. Lee kicked them to within six before Mata’s yellow expired.

Fiji were under the cosh as the game headed into its final 10 minutes. But they survived Mawi’s yellow and the remaining time on the clock without any further inroads into their narrowing lead.

A triumphant Ikanivere paid tribute to his side’s defensive effort under high Japanese pressure: “We overcame a tough side who came back in the second half. The pace they brought and the ill-discipline we had – I’m proud of the 13, 14 boys on the field, just working hard for each other.

Mick Byrne, too, hailed his side’s determination not to give up their lead. “It was tough today, wasn’t it? The fight we had at the end, we were down a couple of cards, things didn’t seem to be going our way out on the field – but the boys dug deep, defended well under a bit of pressure and had some composure to come back at the end and control the game.”

Japan captain Warner Dearns, meanwhile, admitted: “We probably let them get away from us too much in the first half and we just couldn’t bring it back in the second, but I thought the way our boys fought was unreal. It was an awesome game of rugby.

“We love to play an attacking style of rugby. When we have ball in hand and can play that quick tempo rugby, that’s the biggest positive we’ve got. We’ve got to work on that and look forward to playing some games at the end of the year.”

Coach Eddie Jones echoed his sentiment: “It’s been a good tournament to play for our young team. It’s a hard pill to swallow – we played well in the second half but let Fiji get away too much in the first half.” – www.world.rugby

