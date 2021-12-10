It will be win or bust for Myanmar while Thailand will be looking at midfield maestro Chanathip Songkrasin for the magic when the third matchday of Group A of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 takes place tomorrow at the National Stadium.

After conceding a 3-0 loss to host Singapore on opening day, Myanmar bounced back to beat Timor Leste 2-0. in their second game of the competition.

And with just two matches to go – against Thailand tomorrow and then the Philippines (on 18 December 2021), Myanmar head coach Antoine Hey realised only too well what the team is up against.

“I know that we need to win this game for us to have a realistic chance of making the semifinals. But I think the pressure is on Thailand considering that the Thai media are already talking about them playing in the final against Vietnam,” said Hey.

“Thailand have a group of individuals but we have been together for quite some time. We are all about teamwork and playing football and not about parking the bus.

“We cannot afford to lose tomorrow and we will approach the game like we are playing in the final.”

In the meantime, Thailand head coach Alexandre Polking admitted that the focus will be on the Japanese duo – Chanathip and Teerathon Bunmathan – who had joined the team.

“The addition of Chanathip and Teerathon has certainly given us more depth for sure. It has been a good week with Chanathip giving a positive atmosphere to the squad,” added Polking.

“Now we will need to find the system and different formations to fully utilise the quality of the two players.

“Myanmar are a good team. They are not defensive minded. They play hard and they control the game well with good midfield players.

“We need to win tomorrow where the six points will keep us in touch of a place to the next round.”

AFF SUZUKI CUP 2020

GROUP A

FIXTURES

11 December 2021

1730: Timor Leste vs Philippines

2030: Thailand vs Myanmar

#AFF

#ASC2020

#EmergingStrongerTogether

Like this: Like Loading...