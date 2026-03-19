The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Trophy Tour kicks off its regional journey in Thailand later this month, with the iconic trophy to be showcased at the Bangkok International Motor Show from March 23 to April 5 at IMPACT Challenger Hall 2, Booth A12, Muang Thong Thani.

The Hyundai Cup™, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, will celebrate its 30th anniversary from July 24 to August 26 as the region’s 11 national teams battle to be crowned champions.

During the motor show, which is regarded as the largest in Southeast Asia, fans and motor enthusiasts alike will have the rare opportunity to get up close to the trophy that will soon be lifted by the next Hyundai Cup™ champions. Vietnam are reigning champions of the Hyundai Cup™ following a 5-3 aggregate victory over Thailand in the 2024 final.

The Hyundai Cup™ trophy will be displayed at title partners Hyundai’s exhibition area which showcases its latest vehicles and cutting-edge technological capabilities in Challenger Hall 2, Booth A12 on selected dates which open on March 25, 28 and 29, and April 4 and 5.

Fans will also be able to take part in a variety of interactive activities at Hyundai’s booth. Visitors can sign up for test drives of the global smart mobility leader’s latest vehicles, participate in football-themed activities and enjoy the opportunity to take photos with the Hyundai Cup™ trophy during its scheduled appearances.

The Bangkok International Motor Show* will run from March 23 to April 5, and the exhibition will be open to the public from March 25 onwards.

Following its opening stop in Bangkok, the Trophy Tour will continue its journey to Malaysia and Indonesia over the coming months leading up to the Hyundai Cup™ 2026.

Stay up to date about the Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Trophy Tour on the official ASEAN United FC digital platforms – aseanutdfc.com and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X.

* Entry to the venue requires a purchased event pass.

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